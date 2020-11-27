No. 15 Mountaineers are Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic champs

SIOUX FALLS, SD. (WVVA) - West Virginia overcame a ten-point deficit in the second half to sneak past Western Kentucky, 70-64, in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic championship.

The Hilltoppers closed the first half and opened the second half with high defensive energy. WKU's largest lead was 45-35 with 15:37 to play.

From there, the Mountaineers used a combination of free throws and well-timed jumpers to sweep back into the lead.

Derek Culver, who earned tournament MVP honors, finished with 15 points to lead the team. Gabe Osabuohien contributed 8 points and 8 rebounds off the bench in a critical effort.

WVU, now 3-0, will take tomorrow off before returning to the court to prepare for No. 1 Gonzaga on Wednesday. Tip-off in Indianapolis is slated for 7 p.m.