Pope backs Argentine women’s opposition to abortion bill

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is encouraging Argentine women who are protesting a proposed new law to legalize abortion, saying the protection of life is above all a matter of human ethics. In the letter to the women dated Nov. 22, Francis wrote: “Is it fair to eliminate a human life to solve a problem? Is it fair to hire a hit man to solve a problem?” After Francis’ handwritten letter circulated on social media this week, the news portal of the Holy See confirmed Francis’ intervention on Friday.