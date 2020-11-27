Putin foe Navalny urges EU to be ready for Russian election

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is urging the European Union to reject the results of Russia’s parliamentary election next year if any candidates are blocked from taking part. Navalny has been recovering in Germany from a poisoning attack with what experts have said was a Soviet-era nerve agent. He called on the EU to impose sanctions on oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin. The corruption investigator and longtime foe of Putin’s told EU lawmakers on Friday he thinks it’s “important that Europe not remain silent” on conditions in Russia. Navalny described next September’s election for Russia’s lower house of parliament as “an absolutely crucial event.”