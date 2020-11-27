Rabbi attacked at knifepoint by woman assailant in Vienna

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say a rabbi was attacked at knifepoint in Vienna by a woman, who ripped the Jewish skullcap from his head and yelled an anti-Semitic threat before fleeing. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon when the woman kicked the rabbi in the leg, knocked his hat from his head and then tore off his kippah, and yelled an anti-Semitic insult before fleeing, police said Friday. Vienna’s main Jewish organization told Austrian broadcaster ORF the woman had screamed “slaughter all Jews.” Austria’s top security official, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, condemned the crime as an “attack on Jewish life in Vienna.”