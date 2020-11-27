Sport company, owner plead guilty to illegal distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Attorney in Virginia says a North Carolina man and his sport supplement company have pleaded guilty to selling unapproved drugs with the intent to defraud a federal agency as well as consumers. Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar says in a news release that 47-year-old Brian Michael Parks of Apex, North Carolina, and MedFitRX Inc., now known as MedFit Sarmacuticals Inc., in Cary, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Virginia. Parks admitted that from approximately June 2017 to September 2019, he and his company unlawfully distributed a number of substances that were not only not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but came with health warnings.