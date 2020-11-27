Staying dry into the first part of the weekend; tracking a complex weather system to bring winter conditions early next week

Remaining dry and quiet to close the work week. High pressure builds in throughout today. A mix of sun and clouds will be overhead with temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s.

If heading out to Black Friday this morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Patchy, dense fog is building in. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for eastern Fayette, eastern Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties until 9AM. Take your time on the roads this morning!

Clouds will decrease, so by the later afternoon mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. Overnight clouds will build back in though as a broad upper level trough moves east. Dry conditions and calm winds are in store for tonight with low temperautres in the 30s and 40s.

Majority of us will remain dry for Saturday thanks to the high pressure system, but a stray shower isn't completely out of the question. Starting off cloudy Saturday morning, but clouds will decrease again during the day leading to sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs will hit the upper 40s and 50s.

Clear skies are in store for Saturday night which will help temperatures drop into the upper 20s and 30s.

SNOW POTENTIAL:

Let's talk about the complex system building in for early next week. Moisture for the Gulf of Mexico is building in from the south while the northern jet stream will open/dig over our area as high pressure pushes to the east. We are tracking a close upper level low pressure system to give us a mix of heavy rain, gusty winds, even a few rumbles of thunder and eventually some snow. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will build in Sunday night. Monday we will remain windy with rain to start off the day. Rain will transition into light snowfall as temperatures continue to cool during the day. Moderate snowfall is possible at times. Tuesday we are primarily looking at light snowfall during the day with gusty winds still. By Wednesday looks like most of the moisture will be out of our area.

With snow in the forecast we will definitely be witnessing colder conditions! Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the 20s with high temperatures on Tuesday only pushing into the 20s and lower 30s! Expect a cool and snowy start to the month of December!



Stay with WVVA for snow totals, timings and impacts.