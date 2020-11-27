Staying dry through most of the weekend, as we track the latest data on the possible winter weather for early next week

A weak cold front will cross the region this evening and overnight. We will remain dry, as the frontal system will be moisture starved. However, clouds will gradually filter into the region and thicken.

Mostly cloudy skies for Friday night, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Have a jacket handy if you plan on heading out for the evening or later tonight.

Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies, with gradual clearing throughout the day. By Saturday afternoon, expect mostly sunny and drier conditions.

We will start the weekend off on a cooler note, with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s for Saturday afternoon. We will remain quiet into Saturday night, with low temperatures falling well into the 30s.

Sunday will be really nice, as temperatures will warm back up into the 50s/low 60s, with abundant sunshine greeting us throughout the day.

We are tracking a strong low-pressure system that will strike the region into early next week. The system will bring rainfall, heavy at times into Sunday night and through most of the day on Monday.







However, cold air and wrap around moisture will likely bring a transition over to a wintry mix or snow showers at some point on Monday and all snow showers into Tuesday.

We will be very breezy as this system cross the region. Be sure to strap down those holiday inflatables you worked so hard to put up/

This is a tricky forecast. We know the timing of the system and that we will likely see some sort of winter precipitation. However, the impacts of this system are still up in the air. Like, how well the snow will actually stick after warmer weather on Sunday and all the rain we will see and how much travel will be impacted?

Be sure to tune into WVVA News at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW. We have the latest on this fun and wild forecast, as the first real cold spell of the season is on the way.

-Meteorologist Brandon Lawson