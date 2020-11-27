Unfazed Indian farmers continue protest against new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of angry Indian farmers faced tear gas and baton charges from police as they resumed their march to the capital to protest new laws they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. The farmers used tractors to clear concrete blockades and walls of shipping containers placed by police to block the roads leading to New Delhi. The farmers were stopped Thursday by large numbers of security personnel in riot gear on the boundary between New Delhi and Haryana state. Unfazed by overnight rain and chilly winter temperatures, they resumed their march early Friday.