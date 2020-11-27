UPDATE: Lewisburg pair arrested on child neglect charges

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) -- Two people wanted by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office for several felony charges, including child neglect, have been arrested.

The charges stem from a DUI incident that occurred in Raleigh County in late July.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Breanna Blankenship, 26, and Benjamin Sturgell, 29, were under the influence of prescription and illicit drugs when they operated their vehicle with their young daughter inside.

Deputies say Blankenship cross the center line of Ritter Drive, hitting another vehicle head-on. Two occupants of the vehicle, and Blankenship, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sturgell, and the couple's daughter, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The two face charges of child neglect creating risk of injury or death, conspiracy to commit a felony, DUI causing serious bodily injuries, and permitting DUI.

