Virginia State Police: Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot man

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Virginia has fatally shot a man while responding to a report of a domestic dispute. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. Thursday in Culpeper, about 30 minutes after law enforcement arrived on scene and found Ellis A. Frye Jr. sitting on the porch with a firearm. Authorities say officers tried to deescalate the situation while Frye went in and out of the home and produced more firearms. They say the deputy shot Frye as he began to move toward the officers while still armed. The 62-year-old Culpeper man died at a hospital.