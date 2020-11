(WVVA) - After losing a matchup with Temple, the Hokies have added another Philadelphia-area team to their schedule for Saturday.

Virginia Tech will now take on No. 3 Villanova in "Bubbleville" on Saturday at 8 p.m. The contest will be part of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The game will be televised on ESPNews.