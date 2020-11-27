Virginia’s 2nd medical cannabis processor opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s second medical cannabis processor has opened in Richmond. Green Leaf Medical of Virginia announced Friday it has opened its doors to registered patients seeking medical cannabis treatment. Before visiting the facility, individuals must register as a patient with the state Board of Pharmacy. Virginia’s first dispensary opened in Bristol last month, and others are slated to open. Katie Hellebush, executive director of the Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition, says in a statement that with another processor open in the state, accessibility to treatment is even easier. She calls the news exciting for medical cannabis patients.