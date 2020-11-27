Williams, Curry help VCU beat cold-shooting Memphis 70-59

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. scored 15 points, KeShawn Curry added 12, and VCU beat cold-shooting Memphis 70-59 to finish third at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Nah’Shon Hyland scored 12 points — all in the second half — for VCU (2-1). Williams sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup and a dunk by Hason Ward in a 10-0 run that gave VCU a 16-point lead with 11 minutes to play. D.J. Jeffries led Memphis (1-2) with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The Tigers shot just 35% (20 of 57) from the field and hit just 6 of 23 from 3-point range.