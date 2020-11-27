Work being done on WV capitol dome projected to be completed by Spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Work on West Virginia's capitol dome should be completed in the spring.

The $15 million project is repairing the water-damaged dome and installing a new drainage system.

Gov. Jim Justice says the 292-foot-tall dome slowly will return to public view over the next few weeks as construction materials are removed.

Workers in 2016 noticed noticed peeling paint on an interior dome panel, which began the project.