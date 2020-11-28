Fairmont Senior tops Bluefield in de facto Class AA championship

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beavers nearly pulled off a second-half comeback, but fell to the Polar Bears, 21-19 on Saturday evening.

Fairmont Senior scored the first 14 points of the game to take a commanding second-quarter lead. Quarterback Gage Michael was looking to make it a three-score advantage but was picked off by Gillis Walker.

A few plays later, Brandon Wiley would take a sweep in for a touchdown, cutting the Polar Bear halftime lead to 14-6.

The Beavers marched right down the field to open the second half, as Jaeon Flack scored from just a few yards out, making it 14-12.

Fairmont freshman Dylan Ours, answered right back with a ground TD of his own, stretching the lead to 21-12.

The visitors looked to put it out of reach late but coughed up a costly fumble deep in Beaver territory. Bluefield would capitalize on the ensuing drive, as Carson Deeb connected with Ryker Brown, making the score 21-19.

Fairmont Senior recovered the onside kick, however, and ran out the remaining time for the win.

After the game, Fred Simon reflected on what might have been, while praising his team for the effort.

"We had a guard go down, we had another guard that couldn't play -- and I'm proud of how they found ways to try to fight through this and battle." he said. "

All we needed was maybe one more stop with the ball -- I think we could have been fine. We had a good offense -- we were moving the ball once we got going. Hats off to them -- they played well too."

"For our program, being able to play Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium -- from last season -- to come down and redeem ourselves and even out the series, and get a win here … whatever else you want to say in terms of a championship or an asterisks or if it's official -- don't know if we're going to play next week or not still -- doesn't matter," Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic explained. "This validated our postseason right here."

Bluefield finishes the season with a 7-2 record.