Indonesia police say suspected militants kill 4 villagers

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say suspected militants have killed four people and burned seven houses in a village in Central Sulawesi province. National Police spokesperson Awi Setiyono says they believe Friday’s assault in Lemban Tongoa village of Sigi District was carried out by the the East Indonesia Mujahideen group. Setiyono said after questioning five witnesses, police determined there were 10 suspects, three of whom had guns. He said witnesses identified at least three of the suspects as members of East Indonesia Mujahideen. He said the investigation was ongoing, as was the search for the suspects. A Lemban Tongoa village officer said that one of the buildings burned was a Christian house of worship.