Radford visits JMU

Radford (0-1) vs. James Madison (1-1)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and James Madison look to bounce back from losses. Radford fell short in a 77-62 game at Virginia Tech on Wednesday. James Madison lost 83-73 loss at home to Norfolk State on Friday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Justin Amadi and Terrence Edwards have collectively scored 50 percent of all Dukes points this season.DOMINANT DRAVON: Dravon Mangum has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: The Radford offense exploded for 94 and the Highlanders came away with a 23-point win over James Madison when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Highlanders gave up 68.5 points per game while scoring 66.6 per matchup. James Madison went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.5 points and allowing 77.7 per game in the process.

