School Alert Map alters Super Six schedule

*This article will be updated as final scores come in*

(WVVA)-Following the latest update to the West Virginia County Alert System, the Super Six will not be happening as planned in Charleston.

Due to Ritchie County staying in the "red", Saint Marys and Pendleton's Class A Semifinal game also crowned the Class A State Champion with Saint Marys winning 21-7. Harrison County remained in the "orange", meaning Bluefield and Fairmont Senior's game is now for the Class AA State Championship game.

South Charleston is the 2020 Class AAA State Champions after the remaining Class AAA teams were deemed unable to participate.