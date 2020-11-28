Significant changes to the weather pattern come after the weekend

High pressure will stay in control throughout the overnight hours and most of Sunday, providing excellent weather for the second half of the weekend.

We do have a chilly night ahead, as mostly clear skies will allow us to cool down quickly into Saturday night. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low-mid 30s tonight.

High pressure will drift east of the region throughout the day on Sunday. However, the day will be sunny and mild, with clouds increasing late. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 50s, with a few spots sneaking into the low 60s. Excellent weather for any outdoor activities to close out the holiday weekend.

By Sunday night, we are going to notice a dramatic change in our weather pattern. A significant low pressure system will push into the viewing area Sunday night and bring lingering impacts through at least Tuesday. This system will bring rainfall, strong winds, colder temperatures and even accumulating snowfall with it.

Expect widespread rainfall, heavy at times for Sunday night and lasting into Monday morning. This will be an issue for your Monday morning commute, with the heavy rain and strong winds impacting your morning travels.

Rainfall will become more scattered throughout the day on Monday and we may even get a brief break from the precipitation into Monday afternoon and evening. However, temperatures are going to plummet throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the 40s on Monday and drop into the 30s and 20s by the evening and overnight hours.

Rainfall will transition to upslope snow showers into Monday night, with low temperatures falling into the low-mid 20s.

Light to moderate snow showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, with high temperatures stuck in the 20s throughout the day. With that, we can expect road conditions will be an icy throughout the day. Be extremely careful in your travels on Tuesday.

Throughout this system, we will be breezy as well, with strong northwesterly flow. This will make it feel colder than what it actually is. Wind chill factors will likely be in the teens for most and possibly single digits along the highest elevations on Tuesday.

Upslope snow showers should wind down into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. However, low temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s for Tuesday night. While high temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 30s. Meaning that roads will likely still be hard to travel on for Wednesday.

Full details on this tricky forecast are coming up at 6 and 11 on WVVA NEWS (NBC).