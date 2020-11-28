‘Small Business Saturday’ tackles new challenges in Pandemic

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It is 'Small Business Saturday' across the two Virginias and merchants are having to shake up their strategy this year.



With foot traffic slowing and a Congressional hold-up on the second round of Cares Act funding, the challenges of running a small business in a Pandemic are considerable.



Kevin Traube owns the Chocolate Moose in Beckley. He was fortunate to have diversified early on. While traffic to his indoor climbing gym has slowed during the COVID-19 crisis, an increase in mini-golfers lured to outside activities has helped offset the difference.



"We're either blowing off leaves ( on the course) or shoveling off snow but we keep it ready," said Traube, who keeps the course open year-round.



He was also able to take his coffee and ice cream service curbside.



"This is an opportunity to do what business owners do best, which is adapt and see what it is the community needs them to provide."



In a pandemic where there are winners and losers, those small businesses with an online marketplace seem to be faring better.



Robby Moore helped the Beckley Art Center adapt by taking advantage of their website.



"They've (artists) had to cancel shows and fairs this year because it's so challenging. It's good to support these artists in a difficult year."



Small businesses owners now are having to prove more than just the quality of their product, they're also having to show they can keep customers safe. Toward that end, the Beckley Art Center has set up private shopping appointments.



"These are really great personal items," said Moore. "They're handmade and really like heirlooms. What better way to tell someone you think they're special than to give them a special piece."



To set up a private shopping appointment at the Beckley Art Center, prospective customers may visit https://beckleyartcenter.com/