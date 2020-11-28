UK, EU resume face-to-face trade talks with time running out

LONDON (AP) — Teams from Britain and the European Union are resuming face-to-face talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, but both sides sound gloomy about striking an agreement in the little remaining time. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier returned to London to meet his U.K. counterpart David Frost after completing a spell of self-isolation due to a coronavirus case among his team. Negotiations remain snagged over key issues including fishing rights and fair-competition rules, and Barnier said that the “same significant divergences persist.” Britain is due to leave the EU’s economic structures on Dec. 31, and failure to reach a deal will bring huge disruption, with the overnight imposition of tariffs and other barriers to U.K.-EU trade.