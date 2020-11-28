UPDATE: WVSSAC cancels Super Six football championships

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Due to the sate of the West Virginia Department of Education's Saturday map, there will be no Super Six games played in the state capital next weekend.

“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events”, WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said in a statement. “We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our Board of Directors to discuss the situation and the stay consistent in our decision making.”

So, the 2020 West Virginia High School football champions are as follows:

Class A: St. Marys

Class AA: Fairmont Senior

Class AAA: South Charleston

The champions were decided without one of the Class AA semifinals being played, as well as both of the Class AAA semifinals.

"It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility," Dolan said. "We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championships games, but the map did not allow the games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student-athletes will have the opportunity to return to both schools and athletics in a safe environment."