Women-led protests against police violence planned in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists who have led weeks of protests over a restrictive abortion ruling in Poland are calling on people to join nationwide demonstrations against police violence. The protests scheduled for Saturday afternoon are planned to coincide with Polish women gaining the right to vote 102 years ago. Weeks of protests against a high court’s abortion ruling have evolved into the largest protest movement since communism fell 30 years ago. They began when the constitutional court ruled Oct. 22 to ban abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, even when the fetus has no chance of survival upon birth.