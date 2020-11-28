WVa high school football title games moved due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The site of the West Virginia high school football championships has been moved for the first time in 27 years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Secondary School Activities Commission made the announcement Friday to move the games from Wheeling Island Stadium to Charleston’s Laidley Field. News outlets report Ohio County remains in the high-risk orange category under the state’s COVID-19 metrics map. Counties in orange cannot hold athletic competitions. The Class AA championship game is set for Friday night and the Class AAA and A title games are next Saturday. Schools competing in the title games also must come from counties that aren’t in high-risk categories.