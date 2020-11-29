1 inmate dead, 3 wounded in Sri Lanka prison riot

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Officials say at least one inmate has been killed and three others injured when inmates clashed with prison officers Sunday at a facility on the outskirt of the capital Colombo. Police spokesman Ajith Rohana says inmates created “unrest” at the Mahara prison located about 15 kilometers north of Colombo and prison officials took steps to control the situation. The latest unrest comes as more than a thousand inmates from five prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. About 50 prison officers have also tested positive. At least two inmates have died due to COVID-19. Sri Lankan prisons are highly congested with more than 26,000 inmates crowded in facilities with the capacity of 10,000.