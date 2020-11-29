A significant low pressure system will bring varying weather conditions Mon-Wed (What can we expect?)

Clouds will continue to filter into the viewing area this evening, as high pressure continues to slide to the east and weaken.

A significant low pressure system is carrying a lot of moisture with it to our southwest this evening. This system, along with a cold front to our northwest will bring varying weather conditions to our weather pattern over the next three days.

Widespread rain will push into the viewing area tonight and the rainfall will be heavy at times. Due to the dry conditions over the last several days, flooding is not expected. We could see some ponding and slick roads into the Monday morning commute, so be sure to give yourself extra time.

We will see rounds of rainfall throughout the day on Monday, however, that rainfall will transition to snowfall during the evening and overnight hours.

High temperatures will actually be set in the morning on Monday. We will start the day off in the 40s and temperatures will drop into the 30s by the afternoon and evening. This will allow for a rain/snow mix by the afternoon and then all snowfall into the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Monday night, with wind chill factors likely in the single-digits and teens. Be sure to bundle up and cover up your skin.





Expect light to moderate upslope snow showers to continue for most of the day on Tuesday. Snow showers will be mainly confined to the westward facing slopes, with eastern slopes seeing drier and warmer conditions due to downsloping flow.

Expect slick travel Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday, especially for roads that are untreated. Snow showers should taper off into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but roads will still be slick to begin the day on Wednesday.

We will be breezy for Tuesday as well, so wind chill factors will again be low. High temperatures on Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 20s, with some spots reaching the lower 30s. However, it will feel like the teens and 20s with the strong northwesterly wind.

Please view snowfall forecast/map above: There is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to snowfall totals. The key part of this forecast is when we see the transition from rain to snowfall on Monday. Some snow will likely melt once it hits the surface, as the ground will likely still be warm. We know that the rain will transition over to snow at some point on Monday, but we still do not exactly know when.

Stay tuned for updates! Also, tune into WVVA NEWS tonight at 6 and 11 on NBC for a full look at your 10-day forecast.