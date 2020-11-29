Active Southern W.Va. hosts annual ‘Ugly Sweater Run’ at Fayette Park

BECKWITH, W.Va. (WVVA) Sunday was opening night for the lights at Fayette Park.



Active Southern W.Va., a local non-profit aimed at encouraging area families to get fit, kicked off the holiday festivities with its annual 'Ugly Sweater Run' on Sunday evening.



This year, the event was a little bit different due to COVID-19. Instead of running in groups, participants were encouraged to run and walk at their own pace. Runners and walkers were also strongly encouraged to wear masks.



Themes around the park this year include light displays ranging from Snoopy to Tinkerbell to Scooby Doo.



"This is really fun for us tonight," said Active Southern W.Va. Exec. Dir. Melanie Seiler. "People can be active and festive but in a safe way. We're also really excited to check out the light display."



To learn more about activities through Active Southern W.Va., visit https://activeswv.org/