Better Business Bureau shares Cyber Monday shopping tips

(WVVA) - The Better Business Bureau is sharing tips for shoppers to find the best deals and keep their information safe.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full force, many Americans are avoiding in-store shopping... But Cyber Monday is the perfect way to still score those sweet deals.

The Better Business Bureau shared eight tips for shoppers. Its website said, "Be ware of false advertising, shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only, keep your antivirus software up to date, price check before you buy, take advantage of rewards programs, use your credit card, understand return policies and watch out for phishing scams."