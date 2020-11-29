China’s manufacturing accelerates in November

BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows China’s manufacturing activity accelerated in November as its rebound from the pandemic gained strength while the United States and Europe struggled with rising infections and renewed controls on business. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the state statistics agency and an industry group rose to 52.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show an expansion. That was up from October’s 51.4. Business conditions have largely returned to normal since the ruling Communist Party declared the outbreak that began in southwestern China under control in March.