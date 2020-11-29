Skip to Content

Police investigate after officer collides with pedestrian

4:19 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating an officer-involved crash that injured a pedestrian. Chesterfield County police said an officer driving a marked police vehicle collided with a pedestrian late Saturday. Police said the officer was driving to assist another officer when the collision occurred. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The officer was not injured. 

Associated Press

Associated Press

