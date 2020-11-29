Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st win vs AP top 10 team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program’s first road victory over an Associated Press top 10 team, rallying in the second half to beat No. 10 Kentucky 76-64. The Spiders had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead. A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining. In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.