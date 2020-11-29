TCU holds off Liberty 56-52 to go to 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — R.J. Nembhard scored 14 points and TCU held on for a 56-52 victory over Liberty in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Nembhard was only 3-of-10 shooting but 8 of 9 from the line, including two free throws that capped a 9-0 run that snapped a tie with under eight minutes to go. Liberty came in having made 41 3-pointers but in their fourth game in five days they were 6 of 28 from the arc. Darius McGhee finished with 15 points for Liberty but was just 2 of 10 on 3-pointers.