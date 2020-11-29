UK stocks up on vaccines, hopes to start virus shots in days

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it has secured 2 million more doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine as the country aims to launch an inoculation program within days. The U.K. government has agreed to buy more than 350 million doses of vaccines from seven different producers, should they prove effective. The Department of Health said Sunday it had increased its order for a vaccine developed by U.S. firm Moderna from 5 million to 7 million doses, enough for 3.5 million people. British media say hospitals have been told they could receive the first doses of another vaccine, developed by Pfizer, during the week of Dec. 7, if it receives approval from the U.K.’s medicines regulator.