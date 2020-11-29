Virginia Tech tops S. Florida 76-58, wraps at Bubbleville

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 21 points, Cody Pemsl came off the bench to spark a breakaway run and Virginia Tech wrapped up a tumultuous three-game stay at Bubbleville with a 76-58 defeat of South Florida. Keve Aluma added 12 points for the Hokies, Hunter Cattoor added 13 while Pemsl and Cartier Diarra scored 10 each. David Collins scored 10 points for the Bulls and became the all-time leader in career free throws made in the American Athletic Conference (438). Caleb Murphy scored 11 points and Michael Durr 10 points with seven rebounds for South Florida.