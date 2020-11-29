West Virginia tree farms cash in on Christmas

DANESE, W.Va. (WVVA) Almost as soon as that last piece of pumpkin pie was gone, the Christmas trees were popping up.



Those who chose local trees this year are not alone. For the second year running, a West Virginia tree was chosen to be showcased at the White House.



But what makes West Virginia Christmas trees so special to be selected twice?



We found some answers at Crickmer Farms in Danese, where families near and far come in search of 'the one.'



While the farm opens to the public in November, the work begins long before that. "It's never-ending," explains owner Louise Tolliver. "There's a lot of planting. Last Spring, we planted 1,800 trees."



Then, there's the field mowing, regular mowing, fertilizing, and trimming. Tolliver said the fertilizer is organic from a local turkey farm.



Ninety percent of the Crickmer Farm's trees are Frazier Fur; the most popular tree type in the world. But you can't just grow them anywhere.



"Frazier Furs need high altitude and good drainage. We're 2,800 feet up here...so not all farms in West Virginia can grow Frazier Furs."



For all the work that it takes to get these trees ready for the tinsel, Tolliver said it all comes full circle in the end, when the families arrive and the faces light up when they know they've found 'the one.'

