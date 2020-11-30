Alderson’s Store collecting books for local elementary school children

ALDERSON W. VA. (WVVA) - Alderson's Store in Monroe County is collecting books for local children ages k-4 - 5th grade.

They are aiming to collect and give out 600 books to kids at Ronceverte Elementary and Alderson Elementary schools.



Each book collected in the drive is about West Virginia or written by someone from West Virginia.

Sarah Alderson, the manager at Alderson's store said it's important for them to do this because 2020 has been a tough year for everyone; and, this project not only helps the kids, but also local publishers and authors who have been impacted by COVID-19.



"This year I think it's even more important than ever to provide the books for the children because it's a little something normal in their lives and they get something special for Christmas; but, you're also helping several people down the line," said Alderson. "You're doing more than helping the children and their families in the schools but it's actually helping other small businesses."

So far the store has collected about 100 books for kids, but they're aiming to have all the books collected by December 17, as they plan to deliver the books to the schools the next day.

To learn more about how you can donate a book, visit Alderson's Store.

