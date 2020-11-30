Arizona certifies Biden’s narrow victory over Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have certified the state’s election results. Monday’s action formalizes Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory over Donald Trump even as the the Republican president’s attorneys continue to make baseless fraud claims about the state’s vote count. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the election results alongside Gov. Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans, and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel. Elections challenges brought by the Trump campaign or his backers in key battleground states have largely been unsuccessful as Trump continues to allege voter fraud while refusing to concede.