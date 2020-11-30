Bluefield College splits Monday doubleheader

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Rams returned home to the Dome Gymnasium on Monday -- with varying levels of success.

The men came out of the locker room on a mission, burying visiting Truett McConnell from the opening tip. The Rams opened the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back, winning 81-64.

Stanley Christian led all scorers with 24 points on the evening.

Immediately following, the Lady Rams ran into a tough WVU Tech squad. The visitors allowed Bluefield College just 19 first half points, en route to an 80-53 victory.

The Lady Golden Bears' Brittney Justice led her team with 21 points. BC's Nialla Curtis also chipped in 21 points.