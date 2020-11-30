“Cyber Monday” plays a big part for small businesses

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- With 2020 slated to be the second biggest, if not the biggest, year for online shopping on "Cyber Monday," businesses of all sizes are having adapt to the world of virtual consumerism.

John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Developmental Authority for Mercer County explains that this day is monumental for both shoppers and businesses. "I think that people's shopping habits at this point have definitely changed, there's a significant component of the consumerist that expect and demand that there be an online feature of some sort available to them."

Small businesses have had to accommodate for shoppers, some creating online platforms for the first time.

Holley Odle, the co-owner of the Hammar and Stain, said that their Cyber Monday offers includes a Facebook live feed on Monday, November 30th at 7:30pm that will showcase their products and projects that customers can pick up and do at home. There will be a promotional code that will allow for customers to receive 10% off products from that live feed as well.

"For a small business or any business at all, right after Thanksgiving, your black Friday, your small business Saturday and your Cyber Monday are really big ticket days that you want to try to participate in, and get out in front of your consumers and let them know you're having sales too as a small business," said Odle.



The manager of the Riff Raff Arts Boutique, Cameron McNeely, said their online offer of curbside services and home shipping include a free gift from the boutique this Cyber Monday.

"We knew that we wanted to try to offer those things to people who wanted to stay home and not risk going out," said McNeely. "And that did pick up pretty well, so we're hoping that offering this today will help continue giving those options to people who don't want to go out and risk shopping and to also help support these small businesses.

But the vitality of online shopping stretches far beyond just cyber monday.

"We make what we make in these busy months to help us get through the smaller months, and all of the months are the slower months right now," said Odle. "So we're really trying to transition everything, we'll basically do anything anybody wants right now. If they want to pick it up, if they want to come in, we'll just accommodate whatever it is just to keep the revenue flowing."