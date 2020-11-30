Elective surgeries to be reduced as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Hospitals across the Mountain State are being asked to reduce elective surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

In his Monday press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that elective surgeries that do not require an overnight stay will be 'cut back.'

“At this point and time, if truly, we’re going to be overrun with our hospitals, we need to move immediately upon that guidance to stopping elective surgeries,' he said.

The announcement comes as the WV DHHR reported the state had a record 597 hospitalizations, with 162 in intensive care and 76 on a ventilator.

“We have 162 in ICU. How many of those are going to die?” Justice said.

This story is developing. Stick with WVVA for further details.