FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) One person is dead after a fatal fire in Raleigh County.



According to dispatchers, it happened on Berry Lane in Fairdale just after 6 p.m.



The Trap Hill, Lester, and Coal River Vol. fire departments responded.



The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. was also on scene.



The incident is under investigation at this hour by the State Fire Marshal.