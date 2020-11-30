Franklin, Hall vie for a few weeks in Congress from Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia will choose the man who will succeed civil rights legend John Lewis, if only for a few weeks. Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin are contesting a runoff on Tuesday after neither won a majority in a seven-way race in September. Both are Democrats. Neither man will be Lewis’ permanent successor. State senator and state Democratic Party chair Nikema Williams easily defeated Republican Angela Stanton King for a full two-year-term starting Jan. 3. About 31,000 people voted in the September election. That number could be smaller by the end of balloting on Tuesday.