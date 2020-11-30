French lawmakers to rewrite proposed bill on filming police

PARIS (AP) — Lawmakers from French President Emmanuel Macron’s party will rewrite the most criticized article of a proposed security law, involving a measure aimed at banning the publication of images of police officers with intent to cause them harm. The move comes after tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday across the country to reject the draft law. The head of the group of Macron’s party at the National Assembly, Christophe Castaner, said Monday “we consider today there is a need to clarify the measure.” The government said the measure is needed to better protect police officers. Critics fear that if enacted, it would impinge on freedom of information and media rights.