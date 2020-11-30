ICYMI: In Focus on ‘Right at Home’ senior care services

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - Earlier this month, an In Focus episode centered around 'Right at Home,' a senior care service organization, which helps residents in our area.

Cheri Beck, a marketing/sales/customer service representative, spoke to WVVA about the need for employees and the services available.

Right at Home's website says "The mission of Right at Home is very simple: We improve the quality of life for those we serve. As humans, and as members of a diverse and connected community, we should never forget that we serve each other. In doing so, we stand against all racism, discrimination, and prejudice. We must respect every member of our communities and ensure each is treated with dignity and is valued as a unique individual. Now more than ever, we need to live our mission."

To learn more about Right at Home's services in Southern West Virginia, visit the organization's website here.

In Focus airs Sunday mornings on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for In Focus or if you would like to be featured on the program, contact Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.