Investigation continues into McDowell County hit-and-run

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -- A hit-and-run that killed a two-year-old boy in the Three Forks area of McDowell County remains under investigation.

Chief Deputy James Muncy said Monday that the McDowell County Sheriff's Office has a suspect. Deputies are awaiting forensic evidence to return from the West Virginia State Police lab.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office for their outstanding support," Muncy said.

No other information was released, as this case is under active investigation.

UPDATE 11/27/2020 9:55 AM - McDowell County deputies confirm the two year old boy has passed away. The investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY: MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - A two-year-old child was seriously injured in McDowell County Thursday night after a hit and run accident.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that they responded to the call just before 5:30 p.m. in the Three Forks area, near Bradshaw. They say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the child, and right now, they need the public's assistance finding the driver.

That vehicle is described as an older small silver SUV, with possible damage to the front end. Deputies say the vehicle was traveling toward Buchanan County, Virginia. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is also assisting with this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you're urged to call 911.