Lewisburg Fire Department looks to expand in the next couple of years

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - A new fire station could be a possibility for the city of Lewisburg in the next few years.

The city of Lewisburg needs a new fire station because there are some issues with the current one.

According to Joseph Thomas, the Fire Chief of Lewisburg, the foundation and roof have problems, such as cracks in the wall, and water damage from leaks. He said their biggest problem however is the need for more room to do their jobs.

"I think space is the biggest thing," said Thomas. "I mean we've outgrown this space several years ago. We don't have any parking down town here along the street. Sometimes when our bay door goes to open up, there's vehicles in front of our station and we can't even get out to go for a minute or so, I mean that's our biggest thing."

Chief Thomas said finding a property to build on and moving forward with that process has been about 15 years in the making.

"We've been lloking for a piece of property and have been trying to get a new station since around 2005," said Thomas. "The city started putting funds aside in 2009, so it's been an eleven year search for the property."

If everything is finalized, the property for the new fire station will be located off Grand Avenue, near the Lewisburg Cinema 8.

Beverly White, the Mayor of Lewisburg said they chose this specific area for several reasons.

"It has the ideal location so that we're within the right insurance district, and to make sure that our citizens are still covered by the same area that station one in town is," said Mayor White.

The mayor said nothing is finalized just yet but City Council is excited about possibly moving forward with this project.

In order for everything to be finalized they have to test the soil, fact check the deed, and sign paper work.

If everything goes through, the city anticipates opening the new fire station in 2022.