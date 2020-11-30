Mayor-elect of W. Virgnia city loses arm in hunting accident

DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor-elect of a West Virginia city has lost an arm in a hunting accident. Dunbar City Council member Greg Hudson says mayor-elect Scott Elliott was injured in a hunting accident Friday. WCHS-TV reports the accident occurred in the Davis Creek area of Charleston. Elliott was elected mayor in November. He is the city’s current public works director and retired in 2017 after more than 20 years with the Dunbar police department.