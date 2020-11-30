MLB launches wood-bat league for draft-eligible prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft. The wood-bat MLB Draft League is launching with five teams and could add a sixth. The teams are in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. Teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break that would coincide with the draft in early July. Teams are being awarded to communities that lost franchises as MLB moved to shrink the affiliated minor leagues from 160 to 120 teams this offseason following the expiration of the agreement between the the major and minor leagues. MLB has planned to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball.