Monday night- Wednesday morning snow details

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for northern and western Pocahontas county beginning at 4 PM Monday and continuing until 7 PM Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, eastern/southern Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Fayette counties starting at 4 PM Monday and continuing until 7PM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Mercer, Tazewell and Summers counties starting at 1 PM Monday and continuing until 4 PM Tuesday.

SNOW TOTALS:

Snow accumulation is likely especially along the western slopes. Our eastern facing slopes will see a mixture. Anywhere from a trace to 2 inches is possible. Higher snowfall totals will be present north of the I-64 corridor. Could see anywhere from 2-7 inches depending on your location. Along the southwestern portions of our viewing area anywhere from 1-3 inches is likely. **Isolated higher amounts are possible (looking at Burke's Garden, Flat Top and Snowshoe for example). **

RAIN/SNOW TIMINGS:

Scattered rain shower will continue into the afternoon. Isolated heavy downpours along with gusty winds are possible.

Rain will start to switch into a rain/snow/mix during the later afternoon/evening (2-3PM).

Plain snow will be with us tonight and throughout Tuesday. We will primarily see snow start to stick tonight and into Tuesday morning. Be aware of icy roads and blowing snow which will lead to poor visbility tonight and all day Tuesday.