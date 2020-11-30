Olympic rings back in Tokyo Bay; a sign of hope in pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — The five Olympic rings are back in Tokyo Bay. The rings were removed for maintenance four months ago shortly after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rings are positioned on a barge and stand about 15 meters tall and 33 meters in length — about 50 feet tall and 100 feet in length. The Olympic rings will be lighted at night and are situated in the shadow of Tokyo’s famous Rainbow Bridge. The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24. Organizers are confident that 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can safely enter Japan during the pandemic.